WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Moravian cookies are a traditional holiday treat in the Piedmont.
The paper-thin sugar cookies and ginger cakes have been made at Old Salem in Winston-Salem for more than 200 years. Now, thanks to a Grandma and TikTok, the cookies have found fame around the world.
Old Salem shot a video of one of their bakers demonstrating how the cookies have been made for the past two centuries.
That video has racked up half a million views and created a global demand for a particular rolling pin.
