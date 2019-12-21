Virginia AG Herring: Gun sanctuary resolutions have ‘no legal effect’

FALLS CHURCH, VA – MARCH 17: Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring answers questions after speaking during a town hall meeting at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center mosque March 17, 2017 in Falls Church, Virginia. The town hall, sponsored by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, was held following U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration from 6 predominantly Muslim nations and also included a free free “Citizenship Application Clinic.” (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says resolutions passed by local governments declaring themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” have “no legal effect.”

Since Democrats won majorities in the state Senate and House of Delegates in November, more than 100 cities, towns and counties have passed such resolutions, opposing any new gun laws they believe violate the Second Amendment.

In an advisory opinion Friday, Herring said localities “cannot nullify state laws” and must follow gun violence prevention measures passed by the General Assembly.

Thousands of gun rights advocates have shown up at county meetings around the state to speak in favor of the resolutions.