TSA: "Please do not be that person” that brings prohibited items to the airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach woman brought a loaded gun to the Norfolk International Airport (ORF) on Wednesday, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Officers discovered the .380 caliber handgun in the woman’s carry-on bag as it went through the security checkpoint.

The gun was loaded with six bullets.

Norfolk Airport Police responded, confiscated the weapon and cited the woman on a weapons violation.

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney will determine possible criminal prosecution.

“The busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period officially gets underway on Friday and our TSA officers are laser-focused on our mission to continue to stop weapons from being carried through our security checkpoints,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA Federal Security Director for ORF. “It is important for travelers to know what can and cannot be carried through our checkpoints—especially during what is typically the busiest travel period of the year. Any prohibited item, from a firearm to an oversized liquid, that is detected in a carry-on bag slows down the checkpoint screening process for the travelers whose carry-on bags trigger an alarm for a prohibited item. Please do not be that person.”

The free myTSA app has a handy “What can I bring?” feature that allows you to type in the item to find out if you can fly with it.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their respective airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Last year, 5,972 firearms were caught at airport security checkpoints nationwide and 86% percent of those guns were loaded. There have been 23 guns detected at security checkpoints at Norfolk International Airport so far this year, which is the total for last year.

Firearms caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, 2016 to 2022