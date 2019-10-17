Virginia man arrested for distributing drugs in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Virginia man has been arrested for distributing drugs in Onslow County, deputies said.
In November 2018, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit began an investigation of Andrew Blake Morgan, 22, of Virginia, who was suspected of distributing narcotics in the Jacksonville community.
The investigation concluded in January 2019 and revealed that Morgan was distributing cocaine and marijuana throughout Onslow County.
Warrants were obtained and Morgan turned himself in on Wednesday.
He was taken before a magistrate and charged with:
- Two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- Two counts felony conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine
- Felony sell and delivery of cocaine
- Felony manufacture cocaine by repackaging
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- Felony sell and delivery of marijuana
- Two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia
During the investigation, 4.1 grams of powder cocaine and seven grams of marijuana were seized.
He was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $12,000 bond.