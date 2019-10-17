Virginia man arrested for distributing drugs in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Virginia man has been arrested for distributing drugs in Onslow County, deputies said.

In November 2018, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit began an investigation of Andrew Blake Morgan, 22, of Virginia, who was suspected of distributing narcotics in the Jacksonville community.

The investigation concluded in January 2019 and revealed that Morgan was distributing cocaine and marijuana throughout Onslow County.

Warrants were obtained and Morgan turned himself in on Wednesday.

He was taken before a magistrate and charged with:

Two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Two counts felony conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine

Felony sell and delivery of cocaine

Felony manufacture cocaine by repackaging

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Felony sell and delivery of marijuana

Two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia

During the investigation, 4.1 grams of powder cocaine and seven grams of marijuana were seized.

He was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $12,000 bond.