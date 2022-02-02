Virginia teen spends vacation giving back to the Indian Beach community

INDIAN BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – A 13-year-old from Virginia is spending her vacation giving back to the Indian Beach community.

Indian Beach Fire Department Chief Josh Haraway said that every year her family comes to visit the beach and borrows a beach wheelchair from the department. This year for her birthday, she wanted to raise money for a new wheelchair so other vacationers can enjoy the beach with their families as well.

Haraway says she was able to raise quite a bit of money.



“This is a small fire department. And, you know, $2,400, $2,500 is a lot of money for our budget, for a little girl to walk to do this out the kindness of our heart. It really shows great humanity in the world,” Haraway said.

Haraway added having the new beach wheelchair to lend out to the community will be a huge asset to them.