Virginia teens help rebuild homes in Jones county post-Florence

More than 200 volunteers from Virginia traveled to Jones County to help rebuild homes after Hurricane Florence.

Teens from Impact Mission Camp will restore 12 homes in the area. The organization is a youth construction-based mission camp that provides people with a safer home.

The organization is working to replace roofs, improve ramps, and paint homes.

In order to get the job done right, the teens are guided by experts.

“As long as they’re guided well by our construction volunteers the youth are doing a great job to make sure that the homes are repaired well,” said Glenn Maddox, mission mobilizer for the Baptist General Association of Virginia.

The repairs come at no cost to the homeowners. Funding for the project came from donations and the fee for the teens to participate in the volunteer project.