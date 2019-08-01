Volt Center offers new classroom opportunities

“It has completely opened up doors that I didn’t know were even an option in Craven County,” said Brianna Johnson, a former student at the Volt Center.

Johnson is one of the first graduates of the Manufacturing Pathways Program at Craven Community College’s Volt Center.

After graduation, four different companies offered her a job.

“It’s incredible being 19 and knowing that I have options in where to work because multiple companies want me as their worker because of the skills I have gotten from classes at the Volt Center and at Craven Community College as a whole,” said Johnson.

The classes offered at the Volt Center range from welding to plumbing.

They’re based partially on the needs of businesses in the area.

Local companies like Moen even donated a practice assembly line to give students hands on experience with assembling things like faucets.

“The Volt Center offers a great opportunity for students to get a true sense of what it’s like to work inside of an industry, or in a construction site. Whichever it may be,” said Eddie Foster, Executive Director of the Volt Center.

The Volt Center has seen 89 students come through its doors so far.

In the last manufacturing pathways class, all the students received job offers.

“You can be fresh out of prison. You could have had a drug addiction in the past. You could just be a young college kid looking for options. It doesn’t matter where you are on your path of life, the Volt Center and Craven Community College has something to help you find the career you want to have,” said Johnson.



