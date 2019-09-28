Volunteers kayak along the Tar River to pick up trash

Here in eastern North Carolina many people value the many rivers that provide resources to the area.

One local organization, Sound Rivers, is working to help preserve the natural beauty of these rivers.

Bright and early, volunteers gathered to clean up the trash from the Tar River for a couple of hours.

This event is in conjunction with Tarboro Brewing Company and Knee Deep Adventure.

Volunteers have the option to paddle in kayaks along the river or stay on land and clean up from the shore.

Afterwards volunteers headed to Tarboro Brewing Company to relax over some refreshments.

Pamlico-Tar river keeper Jill Howell explains the goal of this event.

“It’s a great way to you know see an impact on the river and pick up trash and make the area a little bit cleaner and better for the next people to come out on the water it’s also a good way to get folks out to the river,” she says.

Sound Rivers has multiple events throughout the year giving people the opportunity to help preserve the rivers and the resources they provide.

If you would like to get involved with Sound Rivers and their events you can go to their website here.

