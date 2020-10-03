Voter registration held in Washington’s Mac Hodges Festival Park

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A voter registration event was held Saturday, October 3rd at Mac Hodges Festival Park in Washington.

The event was hosted by Democracy NC. From 1 to 3pm, people were encouraged to come out and register to vote.

Radio Personality John Moore was also present broadcasting and hosting the event, with DJ Booski 808. Red Hots Mobile Food Truck was also there providing to people as they walked by.

The voter registration event handed out masks, hand sanitizer, and other good to people who registered.

Local candidates were encouraged to come out and say a few words as well.

“Just important. However, whoever you want to vote for…you have that right,” said event coordinator Barbara Gaskins.

Gaskins says there will be more opportunities for people to get out to register in the future.