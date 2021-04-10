Wake County resuming J&J vaccine distribution as early as Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After having to stop distributing Johnson & Johnson vaccines at a PNC Arena clinic, Wake County health officials say they will resume distribution of the one-shot vaccine as early as Monday.

County health officials say that after reviewing findings with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, no issues of concern were found.

Interviews were conducted after the county halted the vaccine clinic at PNC Arena on Thursday. Officials say they reviewed vaccine handling data and reviewing all patient records available from the 18 people who reported mild to more severe reactions after their shots at PNC Arena yesterday, April 8.

The evaluation showed no common correlation between incidents other than they happened in the same hour and half time frame at the outdoor clinic. Of the four people who were transported to the hospital, all were treated and released.

“We take any reaction to vaccine very seriously, which is why we did our due diligence to examine the yesterday’s incident and confer with our state and local partners. The total adverse reaction rate at PNC Arena was well below the expected rate for reactions, according to the J&J vaccine federal guidance. In fact, it was 1% of the total shots given that day,” Stacy Beard, Wake County Communications Manager.