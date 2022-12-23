RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County shelters are hoping to remain open longer with the freezing temperatures rolling in. But to do so, they need help.

The Wake Continuum of Care, shelters that aims a collaborative, inclusive, community-based process and approach to plan for and manage homelessness, is working to extend its shelters hours by asking for more volunteers across the next few days.

“No one can risk staying outside during these conditions, it’s just not safe without a reliable heat source,” Shinica Thomas said, the chair of the Wake County Commissioner Board. “We know many people have family obligations during the holiday, but we’re asking if the community can give a few hours of their time to help those who do not have family or a warm place to be this Christmas weekend.”

The Continuum of Care is made up of 50+ public, private, and non-profit organizations. It said when temperatures drop below 35 degrees, the Homeless Emergency Response Committee (HERC) coordinates opening temporary shelters.

It said if one can volunteer any time through Tuesday night to sign up here. Every night through Tuesday is currently declared a “White Flag” emergency shelter night.

Volunteer Shelter Support: Shelter support volunteers help with projects such as food preparation, supply sorting/packaging, set-up, and breakdown. This work typically occurs outside of the shelters’ operational hours.

On-site Shelter Staff: These volunteers work during the shelters’ operational hours and attend to shelter residents’ needs.

Donations: Running a shelter requires a lot of resources. St. John’s MCC has created an Amazon Charity Needs List to help secure much-needed items.

The following places are shelter locations: