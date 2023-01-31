MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) – A man posing as a Wake County Sheriff swindled a Myrtle Beach woman out of $8,000 through a gift card scam, police said Tuesday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said a woman reported a man, dressed as a member of the sheriff’s office, told the woman to purchase Target gift cards from different retailers of amounts of roughly $500 as part of a ploy to avoid being arrested.

He told her the gift cards were to help him avoid arrest for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report.

Most of the gift cards were bought in North Myrtle Beach, police said.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

WBTW contributed to this article.