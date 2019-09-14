Wake Forest beats North Carolina 24-18 in nonconference game

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman (12) rushes for a touchdown over North Carolina defensive back Myles Wolfolk (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jamie Newman and Wake Forest had gone from dominant to hanging on, with North Carolina on the verge of yet another fourth-quarter comeback in a suddenly tense finish.

Yet these Demon Deacons have proven they can come up with big late-game plays, too.

Newman directed a clock-draining fourth-quarter drive, then watched as the Tar Heels ran out of time on their desperate final possession in Wake Forest’s 24-18 win Friday night in an unusual nonconference matchup between same-state Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

“Making those first downs and driving the ball, that drive was the game-saver,” Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson said. “Because if they get the ball back at midfield or on their 30 with 4½ minutes left and three timeouts, I wasn’t feeling real good about it.”

Newman and the Demon Deacons (3-0) took care of that.

The Tar Heels (2-1) had just closed a 21-0 deficit to 21-18 on Sam Howell’s second fourth-quarter touchdown pass with 6:09 left, and the pressure increased when Newman took a sack to set up a second-and-16.

But Newman hit Scotty Washington for a 27-yard gain over the middle, then followed three plays later with a 4-yard scramble on third down to keep possession. That drive ultimately forced the Tar Heels to use all three of their timeouts, though not before Wake Forest had burned 5 minutes and tacked on a field goal.

That 12-play, 61-yard drive wasn’t as dramatic as the one Newman led in the opener, ending with winning fourth-down touchdown throw with 1:08 left to beat Utah State.

It was a winner all the same.

“We stayed calm on the sideline,” Newman said. “We didn’t panic. We’ve been in those situations before.”

UNC had a final drive, but the game ended when Michael Carter didn’t get out of bounds in time on a run to set up a final desperation heave from just across midfield.

“The first half, we didn’t feel like ourselves,” Howell said. “Most of that is because of me. I didn’t play very well in the first half. We just fought as hard as we could in the second half and ended up running out of time.”

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels return home to host Appalachian State on Sept. 21.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Elon on Sept. 21.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV