WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Tuesday, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and Wallace Police Department used a search warrant at a residence on Butler Road in Wallace, NC.

In the search, detectives recovered approximately 13 pounds of marijuana, approximately 21 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, otherwise referred to as “Dirty 30’s,” two handguns, and $7,410.

After the search, Enil Padilla of Wallace was arrested and charged with numerous related offenses, including trafficking marijuana and opiates.

Padilla is being held at the Duplin County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.