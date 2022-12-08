CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The memorial that was created following the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake has now been moved slightly.

The memorial, which was previously located on Keith Corporation property, was moved onto Walmart property overnight near the retention pond. People are still able to come to the memorial to pay their respects.

Making a visit to the memorial outside of Store #1841 isn’t the only way people are honoring the six people who tragically lost their lives. Walmarts across the region are also paying their respects.

A Walmart in Portsmouth created a memorial that includes six blue Walmart t-shirts folded with a sign that reads “In loving memory of those associates lost at Walmart Store #1841 in Chesapeake, Virginia.”

A memorial at a Walmart in Portsmouth (Courtesy: WAVY’s Walter Hildebrand) A memorial at a Walmart in Portsmouth (Courtesy: WAVY’s Walter Hildebrand) A memorial at a Walmart in Portsmouth (Courtesy: WAVY’s Walter Hildebrand)

In the Chesapeake Square Walmart, similar to Portsmouth, six blue Walmart t-shirts are laid out with black ribbons placed on top.

Aside from the memorial being moved, crews were seen Wednesday coming in and out of the Walmart Supercenter. A spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that contractors and associates are “clearing out” the store.

“What is in the store that is salvageable, we are actively making determinations on what to do with it,” the spokesperson said.

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore told 10 On Your Side that some of the food from the Chesapeake Walmart was donated to their organization.

“Walmart did give us a donation of food from the store,” a spokesperson for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “Walmart is one of many retailers who assist us with food rescue.”

Walmart hasn’t identified a plan for store #1841. The Walmart in El Paso, Texas, which was the site of a mass shooting in August 2019 that left 22 dead, was closed for three months before the location reopened.