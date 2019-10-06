Wanted man arrested after traffic stop in Wayne County

A man wanted in North Carolina has been arrested after a traffic stop in Wayne County.

On October 6th 2019, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired tag. During the traffic stop, they learned that the driver of the motor vehicle, 27 year old Shahaun Johnson had an order for arrest.

Deputy Shipp attempted to take Johnson into custody, but Johnson fled from the traffic stop causing a brief vehicle pursuit.

When Johnson was finally taken into custody he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a gun.

Johnson was taken to the Magistrates Office and charged with Felony Flee to Elude, Possession of Schedule 2, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Firearm by Felon.

He was then placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $10,000.00 secured bond.