Warrant: Rocky Mount sex offender arrested for attending NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A convicted sex offender from Rocky Mount has been arrested for attending the North Carolina State Fair, warrants say.

Kymari Garrett, 24, of Rocky Mount, was arrested on Monday at the State Fairgrounds off Blue Ridge Road.

He is charged with felony sex offender unlawfully on-premises with children present.

In March 2018, Garrett was arrested and charged in Nash County with two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Kymari Garrett from the NC Sex Offender Registry

He was convicted in November 2018 of a sexual battery of a 14-year-old stemming from a June 2016 incident.

He was released from prison in January.

Following his arrest at the Fairgrounds, Garrett was charged with a misdemeanor probation violation out of Nash County.

Garrett is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.