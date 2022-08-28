(WGHP) — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr, was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery, according to NBC Washington.

Robinson’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, according to JP Finlay.

Robinson’s condition is also considered to be stable, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Robinson was selected in the Third Round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Commanders after spending five years at the University of Alabama where he won two national championships.

Robinson was expected to become the Commanders’ starting running back in just his rookie season.

This is a developing story.