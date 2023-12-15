WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Families in the City of Washington are having a happier holiday thanks to their local law enforcement.

Toys were purchased thanks to the money donated by the community in an effort to buy gifts for families in need and underprivileged children.

Earlier in the week, they had their Shop with a Public Safety Officer event. At the event, families went to Walmart to pick out toys for their children. Basketballs, dolls, and so much more are now Christmas gifts for those families. A Christmas party was held on Friday to give those gifts back to them to fill their days with even more joy.

“It’s a community coming together and we had a lot of sponsors here in the city of Washington that came together and helped us to find a way to help these kids see that there’s a city that cares for them,” said Abigail Cabrera, Latino Community Outreach coordinator.

Another future initiative for the City of Washington that members look forward to is Project Cheer. This will provide senior citizens with visits and a program that checks in on them as well as delivers care packages for them.