WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Tuesday, the Pentagon revealed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has prostate cancer and is now being treated for an infection from a recent surgery.

“Sec. Austin continues to recover well and remains in good spirits, ” Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, Defense Press Secretary said.

Ryder says Austin is still working from the hospital.

“He’s in contact with his senior staff and has full access to required secure communications capabilities.”

Tuesday’s announcement comes after questions about why the secretary had been hospitalized and why the White House and Congress weren’t told for days.

In a statement, Austin took full responsibility for the lack of disclosure and vowed to be more transparent writing, “Nothing is more important to the secretary of defense and the department of defense than the trust and confidence of the American people.”

On Capitol Hill, Republicans like Iowa Senator Joni Ernst are demanding answers about the Pentagon’s communication breakdown. Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance said Austin should resign.

But White House officials say there are no plans for that.

“The president has complete confidence in the secretary, ” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

President Biden is now asking agencies to review their current procedures in the absence of a cabinet member.