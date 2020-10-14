Dems compare Barrett to late Justice Scalia on third day of hearing

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats continued to press Judge Amy Coney Barrett for answers in day three of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing.

“The larger challenge here is not what you’ve said about your views on cases, but what the president who has nominated you has said,” Delaware Sen. Chris Coons said.

Coons says he worries that established precedents could change. Barrett says that is not her intention.

“I just don’t think there’s any evidence to suggest that I’m in there trying to burn up the 600 volumes of United States reports that are on the shelf. I don’t have an agenda in that regard,” Barrett said.

Coons says Barrett’s track record could bring a wave of conservative policy changes.

“My core concern here, your honor, is that your confirmation may launch a new chapter of conservative judicial activism unlike anything we’ve seen in decades,” Coons said.

While Democrats express concerns about future rulings. Republicans say they’re treating Barrett unfairly.

“They don’t have anything in your record that they could use as to so badly misconstrue and suggest that you’re gonna fundamentally change America,” Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said to Barrett.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley says it is wrong to expect Barrett to be a copy of past conservative justices.

“I was under the impression that you were a different person from Justice [Antonin] Scalia and that you had in your own words, your own mind — is that fair to say?” Hawley asked.

“That is fair to say,” Barrett said.

The committee will hear from other witnesses on Thursday, before voting on Barrett next week.