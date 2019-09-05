Funding for Autism CARES Act set to expire at end of month

Skip to content
1
of
/
143
Closings
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services
1
of
/
143
Closings
Alliance One International - Farmville
2
of
/
143
Closings
Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson
3
of
/
143
Closings
Annunciation Catholic School
4
of
/
143
Closings
Arendell Parrott Academy
5
of
/
143
Closings
Bankruptcy Court - Greenville
6
of
/
143
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington
7
of
/
143
Closings
Barton College
8
of
/
143
Closings
Beaufort County Community College
9
of
/
143
Closings
Bertie County Council on Aging
10
of
/
143
Closings
Bertie County District Court
11
of
/
143
Closings
Bertie County Rural Health Association
12
of
/
143
Closings
Boyette Orthopedics
13
of
/
143
Closings
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties
14
of
/
143
Closings
Care-O-World Enrichment Center
15
of
/
143
Closings
Carolina Arthritis Center
16
of
/
143
Closings
Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery
17
of
/
143
Closings
Carolina Breast and Oncologic Surgery
18
of
/
143
Closings
Carolina Clinic for Health and Wellness
19
of
/
143
Closings
CarolinaEast Physicians Offices
20
of
/
143
Closings
Childrens Health Services PA
21
of
/
143
Closings
Childrens World Learning Center
22
of
/
143
Closings
Chowan University
23
of
/
143
Closings
Christ Covenant School
24
of
/
143
Closings
City of New Bern
25
of
/
143
Closings
City of Washington Government Offices
26
of
/
143
Closings
Coastal Carolina Community College
27
of
/
143
Closings
Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center, PA
28
of
/
143
Closings
Cookies Little Palace Child Care
29
of
/
143
Closings
Covenant Church
30
of
/
143
Closings
Discovery Land Daycare
31
of
/
143
Closings
Dream Provider Care Services
32
of
/
143
Closings
Duplin County Government
33
of
/
143
Closings
Eastern Carolina Ear, Nose & Throat H&N Surgery Greenville
34
of
/
143
Closings
Eastern Headache and Spine
35
of
/
143
Closings
Eastern Nephrology Jacksonville
36
of
/
143
Closings
EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER
37
of
/
143
Closings
Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry
38
of
/
143
Closings
Eastern Pines Water Corporation
39
of
/
143
Closings
Eastern Radiologists, Inc.
40
of
/
143
Closings
Edgecombe Community College
41
of
/
143
Closings
Edgecombe County District Court
42
of
/
143
Closings
Eilenes Childcare
43
of
/
143
Closings
Family Foot & Ankle Physicians
44
of
/
143
Closings
Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC
45
of
/
143
Closings
FMC ECU DIALYSIS
46
of
/
143
Closings
Follow The Son Child Care Center
47
of
/
143
Closings
GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER
48
of
/
143
Closings
Grady-White Boats
49
of
/
143
Closings
Greene County District Court
50
of
/
143
Closings
Greene County Government Offices
51
of
/
143
Closings
Greene County Health Care
52
of
/
143
Closings
Greene County Senior Center
53
of
/
143
Closings
Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center
54
of
/
143
Closings
Greenville Family Doctors
55
of
/
143
Closings
Greenville Health Care
56
of
/
143
Closings
Greenville Montessori School
57
of
/
143
Closings
Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc.
58
of
/
143
Closings
Greenville Utilities
59
of
/
143
Closings
Halifax Community College
60
of
/
143
Closings
Halifax County Schools
61
of
/
143
Closings
Hertford County Public Schools
62
of
/
143
Closings
Hobgood Charter School
63
of
/
143
Closings
Hyde County Government
64
of
/
143
Closings
Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic
65
of
/
143
Closings
John Paul II Catholic High School
66
of
/
143
Closings
KinderCare Learning Centers
67
of
/
143
Closings
Kinston Community Health Center, Inc.
68
of
/
143
Closings
Lawrence Academy
69
of
/
143
Closings
Lear Corporation
70
of
/
143
Closings
Lenoir Community College
71
of
/
143
Closings
Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting
72
of
/
143
Closings
Lenoir County District Court
73
of
/
143
Closings
Lenoir County Public Schools
74
of
/
143
Closings
Living Water Christian School
75
of
/
143
Closings
Lou Anna Childcare Center
76
of
/
143
Closings
LS Cable & System
77
of
/
143
Closings
Martin County Clerk of Court
78
of
/
143
Closings
Martin County Governmental Offices
79
of
/
143
Closings
Martin Enterprises
80
of
/
143
Closings
MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc.
81
of
/
143
Closings
Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville
82
of
/
143
Closings
Mid-Atlantic Christian University
83
of
/
143
Closings
MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER
84
of
/
143
Closings
Nash Community College
85
of
/
143
Closings
Nash County District Court
86
of
/
143
Closings
Nash County Superior Court
87
of
/
143
Closings
NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro
88
of
/
143
Closings
Neuse Regional Library
89
of
/
143
Closings
North Carolina Wesleyan College
90
of
/
143
Closings
Northampton County Schools
91
of
/
143
Closings
Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience
92
of
/
143
Closings
Onslow County Schools
93
of
/
143
Closings
Orthopaedics East
94
of
/
143
Closings
Orthotics & Prosthetics East
95
of
/
143
Closings
Our Childrens Clinic
96
of
/
143
Closings
Pamlico Community College
97
of
/
143
Closings
Pamlico County Government Offices
98
of
/
143
Closings
Perquimans County Schools
99
of
/
143
Closings
Pirate Pediatrics
100
of
/
143
Closings
Pitt Community College
101
of
/
143
Closings
Pitt County Clerk of Superior Court
102
of
/
143
Closings
Pitt County Council on Aging
103
of
/
143
Closings
Pitt County District and Superior Court
104
of
/
143
Closings
Pitt Family Physicians, PA
105
of
/
143
Closings
Pocosin Innovative Charter
106
of
/
143
Closings
Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team
107
of
/
143
Closings
Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center
108
of
/
143
Closings
Saint Peter Catholic School
109
of
/
143
Closings
Sanderson Farms Inc
110
of
/
143
Closings
Sesame Technologies Inc
111
of
/
143
Closings
Sheppard Memorial Library
112
of
/
143
Closings
Smithfield-Farmland
113
of
/
143
Closings
Spirit AeroSystems
114
of
/
143
Closings
Start Right Learning Center
115
of
/
143
Closings
Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2
116
of
/
143
Closings
Tar River Transit
117
of
/
143
Closings
The Allergy Center
118
of
/
143
Closings
The Broad Street Clinic
119
of
/
143
Closings
The Childrens Village Academy
120
of
/
143
Closings
The Epiphany School of Global Studies
121
of
/
143
Closings
The Insurance Center
122
of
/
143
Closings
The Oakwood School
123
of
/
143
Closings
Tiller Charter School
124
of
/
143
Closings
Town of Faison
125
of
/
143
Closings
Town Of Farmville
126
of
/
143
Closings
Town of Winterville
127
of
/
143
Closings
Twin River YMCA
128
of
/
143
Closings
Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts
129
of
/
143
Closings
Tyrrell County Government
130
of
/
143
Closings
U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC
131
of
/
143
Closings
U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC
132
of
/
143
Closings
VA Morehead City Clinic
133
of
/
143
Closings
Vernon Dialysis Unit
134
of
/
143
Closings
Washington Montessori Public Charter School
135
of
/
143
Closings
Wayne County District Court
136
of
/
143
Closings
Welcome Federal Credit Union
137
of
/
143
Closings
Weldon City Schools
138
of
/
143
Closings
Wilson Community College
139
of
/
143
Closings
Wilson County District Court
140
of
/
143
Closings
Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc.
141
of
/
143
Closings
WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS
142
of
/
143
Closings
Wonderland Academy Day Care
143
of
/
143