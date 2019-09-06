Is Trump encouraging anti-immigrant violence? Lawmakers discuss in El Paso

1  of  101
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Barton College Beaufort Area Transit System Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services Bertie County Council on Aging Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery Carolina Breast and Oncologic Surgery Childrens Health Services PA Childrens World Learning Center Chowan University City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Cookies Little Palace Child Care Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant, Whitakers, NC Discovery Land Daycare Duplin County Government Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare Family Foot & Ankle Physicians Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Grady-White Boats Greene County District Court Greene County Health Care Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center Greenville Family Doctors Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic Kids Kountry Kids Paradise Childcare Center KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County District Court Lou Anna Childcare Center LS Cable & System Martin Enterprises MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Mid-Atlantic Christian University MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash County Superior Court Neuse Regional Library Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Oasis Learning Center Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Government Offices Pirate Pediatrics Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center Sanderson Farms Inc Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sesame Technologies Inc Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Tender Love Child Care Center Inc. The Allergy Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Insurance Center Town Of Farmville Town of Winterville Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts Tyrrell County Government U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Vernon Dialysis Unit Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County Superior Court Welcome Federal Credit Union Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. Wonderland Academy Day Care

Is Trump encouraging anti-immigrant violence? Lawmakers discuss in El Paso

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The El Paso Walmart shooter who murdered 22 people and injured dozens more made clear he wanted to kill Mexicans who were “invading” America.

Lawmakers say that language echoed some of President Trump’s speeches about immigration and on Friday, they held a hearing on whether his words are encouraging violence against immigrants.

Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar says there is no better place to talk about domestic terrorism aimed at immigrants than her hometown of El Paso.

Escobar says Trump’s words are hurtful.

“He’s called immigrants animals, and the rhetoric has only escalated over time,” says Escobar. “The terrorist confessed that he came to El Paso to ‘target Mexicans and immigrants.”

New York Democrat Jerry Nadler says the President’s anti-immigrant rhetoric has turned into anti-immigrant policies.

“I wonder what the source of his ideas were,” says Nadler of the El Paso shooter.

Notably absent from Friday’s hearing were Republicans — the hearing was not an official committee event nor was attendance mandatory.

Texas Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee says her Republican colleagues were invited to the hearing, but declined.

“It is not a partisan issue that we are discussing here, it is to protect American citizens,” says Jackson Lee.

Republicans will get a chance make their voices heard next week when congress returns the Capitol from its summer recess.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV