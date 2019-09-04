Live Now
Lawmakers can’t agree on how to tackle gun violence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — After deadly shootings in Midland, Odessa, and El Paso, lawmakers from both parties say preventing gun violence is a top priority — but they disagree on how to approach the problem.  

Texas Republican Congressman Jodey Arrington says he wants to make sure guns don’t end up in the wrong hands, but he says that doesn’t mean restricting guns from law abiding citizens.

“I think we as government officials and legislators have to balance doing what we can without compromising our fundamental rights and freedoms,” said Arrington.

David Chipman, Giffords Senior Policy Advisor and Former ATF Special Agent, says not everyone should be able to own a gun, saying:

“It’s a balance between the right to have a gun and the human right not to get shot. And we are failing on that human right.”

Chipman points to H.R. 8, a bill already passed by the House, which requires background checks for every firearm sale.

“…it would have prevented the Odessa shooting,” says Chipman. “Because that shooter tried to buy a gun, failed because they failed a background check, and then was able to use a loophole where you can go and buy a gun from a private individual and circumvent the law.”

But the bill does not have support from Republicans in the Senate.

Texas Republican Ted Cruz tweeted Monday “Gun control doesn’t work.” He says instead lawmakers need to focus on keeping guns away from criminals by “prosecuting & getting them off the street—BEFORE they commit more violent crimes.”

