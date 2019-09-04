Nearly 8,000 Air and Army National Guard on duty preparing for Dorian

Live Now
TRACKING DORIAN: Follow our coverage with 9OYS livestream!
1  of  104
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alexander Paul Institute of Hair Design Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Barton College Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Schools Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Carteret County 3B District Courts City of New Bern Coastal Carolina Community College Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center, PA Craven County CARTS Craven County District Courts Craven County Local Government Deep Run Child Care Center Dermatology Associates of Coastal Carolina Duplin County Courthouse Duplin County Government Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle Specialist Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Greene County District Court Greene County Schools Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Montessori School Halifax Community College Halifax County Schools Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Government Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Martin Community College Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Governmental Offices Martin County Schools MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Community College Pamlico County 3B District Courts Perquimans County Schools Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Progressive Child Care Center Roses Gymnastics Training Center Saint Peter Catholic School Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Richlands Twin River YMCA U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wayne County District Court Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS Winterville Charter Academy Wonderland Academy Day Care

Nearly 8,000 Air and Army National Guard on duty preparing for Dorian

Washington-DC

by: Brie Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – With mandatory evacuations underway from Florida to the Carolinas, Hurricane Dorian continues its slow march along the southeast coast of the U.S.

Nearly 8,000 Air and Army National Guard professionals are on duty in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina preparing for the storm.

At the National Guard Coordination Center outside of D.C., the guard is tracking the storm and coordinating disaster relief. Officials say this is where Army and Air National Guard members closely monitor storms and other emergencies.

“This center essentially fuses information that we receive 24/7, 365,” said Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Burkett, Vice Director of Domestic Operations for the National Guard Bureau.

Brigadier General Jeffrey Burkett said the National Guard is on alert and ready to help communities affected by Dorian. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 8,000 soldiers and airmen have been activated and are managing resources on the ground and in the air.

“We coordinate with other states to provide supporting efforts if required. We are supporting by facilitating the movement of helicopters from one state to another,” he said.

The National Guard Coordination Center works with state, local and federal agencies on response efforts. Burkett says keeping people safe is a team effort that also includes those in the path of the storm following evacuation warnings.

“At the end it’s going to save lives, resources and time in the recovery effort.”

The National Guard said it has a force of over 450,000 ready to go wherever they’re needed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV