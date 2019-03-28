Pelosi: Barr’s Mueller report summary ‘condescending’

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democratic lawmakers are taking aim at Attorney General William Barr, demanding the release of Robert Mueller’s report in its entirety.

Barr promised to release only parts of the report to Congress shortly after Special Counsel Mueller finished his investigation into Russian election meddling and whether there was collusion with the Trump campaign.

But left-wing lawmakers aren’t impressed with Barr’s promises.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made it clear that she wasn’t pleased with the four-page report Congress has received from Barr.

“It was condescending, it was arrogant and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” Pelosi said Thursday.

Barr’s summary of Mueller’s report indicates that in two years of investigating Russian election meddling, he did not find evidence that anyone with the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with Russia to influence the election.

But Pelosi said she wants lawmakers to be shown the full report so they can draw their own conclusions.

The House of Representatives passed a resolution to release the full Mueller report with a 420-0 vote. The resolution is non-binding but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the Senate from voting on it.

Meanwhile, Barr said he will release at least a portion of the report to Congress in weeks rather than in months.

Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) said some of the material in the report can’t legally be made public.

“First of all, [Barr] cannot release information that’s been found by a grand jury and that’s federal law,” said Rounds.

There are also national security concerns.

“We most certainly don’t want to give any secrets away or classified information away in the release of the report,” Rounds said.

Rounds added there is a possibility Congressional intelligence committees could get a copy of the full report in a classified setting.