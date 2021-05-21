Pelosi vs GOP as House floor mask debate heats up

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) –Several GOP lawmakers are risking steep penalties to go mask-less on the House floor.

Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks got hit with a $500 fine for not wearing her mask on the House floor this week.

“Nancy Pelosi wants to fine the science not follow the science,” Rep. Miller-Meeks (R-IA) said

She says she’s fully vaccinated and thinks the House rules miss the opportunity to highlight what the CDC said are the benefits of vaccination.

“To show Americans that if you were vaccinated you can go without your mask,” she said.

Indiana Republican and Physician Larry Bucshon said he’ll follow the rules but also wants them to change.

“In most places inside the Capitol Complex asks are no longer required. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on the House floor lawmakers and staff must wear masks until all are fully vaccinated,” Bucshon said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the current rules will encourage unvaccinated members to get the shot.

“I mean does anyone want to wear a mask? No we all want to get through this,” Pelosi (D-CA) said.

Louisiana Democrat Troy Carter said wearing masks helped slow the spread of COVID-19 and that the country isn’t out of the pandemic yet.

“Err on the side of caution err on the side of science… We should continue to do those things that got us to a safety point,” Carter said.

Pelosi has said about 75 percent of the House is fully vaccinated and could consider lessening restrictions if more GOP members join that group.