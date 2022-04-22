(NewsNation) ⁠— The Metropolitan Police Department of DC is searching for anyone who might have been involved in a shooting that injured three people Friday in the Van Ness area, where witnesses reported hearing a slew of gunshots.

“There have been at least 3 victims located of two adult males and one juvenile female. Please continue to avoid the area and shelter in place,” the police department tweeted.

Police have said the victims are stable, although two are believed to be in critical condition.

There were no suspects in custody as of about 5:45 p.m. local time. However, police are interviewing several witnesses, they said.

Officials were aware of but could not verify the legitimacy of a video that has been circulated on social media and claiming to be from the shooter’s point of view.

“This is a very early point in our investigation. We’re still trying to figure out the motive or what specifically took place here,” MPD Assistant Chief Stuart Emerman said at a news conference.

Officers initially were called to an area near the University of the District of Columbia, but the Metro Police Department later tweeted that the incident happened about half a mile away.

“Police are in the area conducting active sweeps. Residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness area should shelter in place,” the department tweeted.

There was a heavy presence of ambulances, police and fire vehicles near Connecticut Avenue Northwest, where a portion of the road has been blocked off. In a tweet posted at 3:47 p.m. local time, police said to avoid the area and encouraged those nearby to shelter in place.

“Uniformed officers are providing mutual aid to MPD with scene and search support. No impact to Secret Service protectees,” Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.

Witnesses told NewsNation they heard several gunshots in the area, which is near a school. That school remained on lockdown Friday afternoon, according to the police department.

No additional information was immediately available. Police have asked anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text at 50411.

This is a developing report. Refresh for updates.