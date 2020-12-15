Presidential Inaugural Committee outlines initial plans to honor American traditions and protect public health

President-elect Joe Biden speaks after the Electoral College formally elected him as president, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) – The Presidential Inaugural Committee is announced its initial protocols to protect public health during the inauguration. On January 20, President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris will take their oaths of office at the U.S. Capitol during a historic ceremony that includes vigorous health and safety protocols.

In close coordination with the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC), PIC is working to ensure that the inauguration of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris honors and resembles sacred American traditions while keeping Americans safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Our goal is to create an inauguration that keeps people safe, honors the grand traditions of the Presidency, and showcases the Biden-Harris Administration’s renewed American vision for an inclusive, equitable, and unified citizenry,” said PIC CEO Tony Allen.



The ceremony’s footprint will be extremely limited, and the parade that follows will be reimagined. The PIC is urging the public to refrain from any travel and participate in the inaugural activities from home. Additional details will be released in the coming days and weeks in partnership with the JCCIC.

PIC has hired a team of seasoned production experts to put together a new and innovative program that provides opportunities for all Americans to participate safely in the inauguration, which will be announced in the coming weeks. Stephanie Cutter and Ricky Kirshner are joining as Executive Producers and Rod O’Connor is joining as Senior Advisor.



The PIC will continue to announce further details about events and how Americans can participate as it becomes available in the coming weeks.