RNC hoping to strengthen Trump reelection campaign in key battleground states

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted:

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The Trump 2020 reelection campaign and the RNC are hitting the road this summer with 30 events in 17 battleground states all to say that America is “open for business” and some are not happy with that message.

“There are more Americans working today than ever before.”

That’s the message Liz Harrington with the Republican National Committee says is the backbone of their summer road trip.

A 17-state tour across the battleground map to celebrate what they say are the economic successes of the Trump administration.

“This didn’t happen overnight. It didn’t happen with just a magic wand it happened because the policies changed pro-growth, pro-business to really get this economy booming again and that’s what we’re excited about telling voters,” Harrington said.

All the events are focused on key constituents the campaign hopes to turn out in 2020, but some advocacy groups here in Washington see irony in the President’s “open for business” message.

Benga Ajilore is the Senior Economist with the Center for American Progress Action Fund he says the Trump administration policies benefit companies more than workers or small businesses, like they may be touting on the tour.

“They have to look at what the administration is doing are they helping them out and they are not,” Ajilore said.

When talking about the economy Ajilore says it is important to talk about the impact of the US-China trade deal. He says Trump’s views could have a dangerous effect.

“He last weekend talked about China being the enemy of the people then at the G7 he said on that is just a way to negotiate but those words have impact, those words have meaning,” Ajilore said.

The “Open for Business” tour went on through Labor Day.

The Trump campaign and the RNC say they’re already planning another event, geared at women voters, for this fall.

