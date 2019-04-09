Senators concerned over DHS shake up

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Senators on the Homeland Security Committee say they’re concerned about the firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and her top assistants.

Some worry the Trump administration is headed toward a more extreme immigration policy.

“I think it is dangerous, dangerous given the broad responsibility that the Department of Homeland Security has for protecting our nation,” said Senator Mitt Romney.

California Senator Kamala Harris worries about what’s next.

“She was reportedly forced out because she resisted the White House’s desire to embrace even more extreme tactics,” Harris said.

Commander Jonathan White is the person in charge of reuniting children who were taken from their parents by the U.S. government. He told senators it could take up to two years to identify all of the children because no one kept a list.

New data released by the government shows the number of migrant families arriving at the southern border has increased to record highs under the Trump administration. Trump says that’s because the U.S. ended family separations.

“I’ll tell you something, once you don’t have it, that’s why you see many more people coming. They’re coming like it’s a picnic, because let’s go to Disneyland,” Trump said.

He denies reports that he plans to reinstate the policy of separating children from families who are seeking asylum.