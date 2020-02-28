South Carolina primary: Lawmakers weigh in on presidential candidates

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – With just days separating the Palmetto State’s primary from Super Tuesday, South Carolina is helping candidates deliver a one-two punch.

“It’s such a powerful combination,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said.

Scott said he believes Joe Biden will win the state Saturday.

But Congressman Ralph Norman (R-SC) said this weekend could be a game-ender for the former V.P.

“Even if he wins, he’s losing,” Norman said.

This week, 14-term Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC) endorsed Biden, giving him the added support in the African American community he is hoping for.

“South Carolina should be voting for Joe Biden,” Clyburn said Wednesday.

Sen. Scott said businessman Tom Steyer’s message is also striking a chord with the African American community.

“He’s talking about helping people make their way forward through their work ethic not giveaways,” Scott said.

A few Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill said it doesn’t matter what happens on Saturday because they already know who is going to win the state in November.

“South Carolina is Trump country,” Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) said.

Duncan, along with some other members of the South Carolina delegation, will catch a ride with President Donald Trump on Air Force One as he flies in for Friday Night’s “Keep America Great Rally.”

Congressman William Timmons (R-SC) said the president already has his district’s support.

“The economy is really important to the constituents of the fourth congressional district in South Carolina and things are moving in the right direction,” he said.

The rally will kick off with just 12 hours before the primary polls open.