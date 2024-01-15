WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the keynote address today at the NAACP South Carolina State Conference “King Day at the Dome” event. In her remarks, Vice President Harris honored Dr. King’s fight for justice.

“A visionary who saw what could be, unburdened by what had been,” Harris described King. “An organizer who moved the minds, the hearts and the feet of the American people.”

The Vice President encouraged Americans to use their voices to continue fighting for justice and against attacks on fundamental freedoms, which Harris connected to her Republican opponents.

“Consider in states across our nation, extremists attack the sacred freedom to vote,” Harris charged. “They pass laws to ban drop boxes, limit early voting and restrict absentee ballots.”

Invoking the words of Dr. King’s wife, Coretta Scott King, Harris ended her speech on a note of optimism.

“With hope and optimism, we will fight. And when we fight, we win,” she concluded.

The Vice President also delivered remarks at a campaign event in South Carolina later in the day, potentially to contrast with the Republican Iowa Caucuses happening in the evening.