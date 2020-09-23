Washington PD investigating armed robbery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating an armed robbery reported in Washington.

On Monday around 7:55 p.m., the Washington Police Department responded to CVS Pharmacy in reference to a reported armed robbery. 

Upon arrival, officers determined a black male suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. 

The suspect subsequently fled the location with an unknown amount of U.S. currency.  

The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build, approximately 5’10-6′.

Police said he was wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and black and white shoes. 

The suspect may have left in a white vehicle, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information contact the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444. 

