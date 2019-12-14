Washington Regional delays paychecks to employees

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) 9 On Your Side is getting answers for employees at Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth.

Workers reached out to the WNCT Newsroom.

Concerned employees wanting to know where there money is and when they are gonna get it.

One staff member tells us that they are now in the market for a new job now that she didn’t get paid. They share there was a line of employees trying to figure out what happened to their checks. They add that they know a lot of people who are planning to quit due to this situation.

The hospital has faced hardships in the past by filing for bankruptcy. Friday 9 On You Sides Aaron Deane spoke to hospital leadership about the confusion. Leadership shares a hold on medicare payments and other factors are apart of the delay.

“My company has made several loans to keep the facility running and at this point we thought we had a loan that would matriculate and it did not at the last minute and so we had to post pone pay roll for a very short period of time while we back up and get funds in the bank and make pay roll good,” said Frank Avignone, CEO of Affinity Health Partners

He goes on to say that small medical centers like Washington Regional need loans to function normally. The hope is to have all this fixed and get people paid on Monday. He shares that the hospital has been doing great volume wise and that it’s busiest it’s ever been in the last decade.

No word on how much the loan for the hospital was for or why they didn’t get it. Hospital leadership says the lender backed out last minute.