Washington Streetscape project nears completion

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Washington Streetscape project is known to drivers in the downtown area because of the construction.

Since the project broke ground April 1st this year down Main Street, it’s blocked many businesses and roadways. Now, the project is almost complete.

The view from Russell’s Clothing Store. Construction workers can be seen in the front window.

The $3.4 million dollar project is focused on upgrading sewer, water, and utility services, while continuing to widen sidewalks and upgrading landscape. People who own downtown businesses have complained about the reduced foot traffic.

While it’s not easy, businesses like Russell’s Clothing Store realize the end result will be worth it.

“I think it’s gonna be beautiful. The streetscape…the new landscape. Everything is going to be fresh and new, up to date. We’re going to have a lot of room for pedestrian, bicycles, cars. I think it’s going to be really nice,” said Russell Smith.

Smith is the former owner of Russell’s Clothing store, but has now passed the title on to his co-worker and 13 year employee Ronda Lyons.

“Play music throughout the streets. Really promote Washington and what it has to offer to everybody, and bring our visitors back,” said Lyons.

The project is expected to be complete by October 31st. For now, crews are working on laying new concrete sidewalks and adding finishing touches like paving the roads.

Stores like Russell’s are asking customers to come into the back entrance for now, to avoid the construction.