Washington’s Eastern Elementary gets landscape upgrades

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Washington’s Eastern Elementary school got an upgrade to landscaping on the morning of Thursday, September 24th.

Washington’s Police and Fire Departments teamed up, tearing out old bushes and plants, and replacing them with new ones.

Bushes were donated from a school parent who wanted to contribute to the cause.



Washington Police and Fire Departments working to upgrade the landscape of Eastern Elementary.

“It shows that they care about this community and they care about this school. This is a school that starts with Pre-k. So, either your kids come into Pre-k or kindergarten…so this is the first place they come when you’re living in the city,” said Principal Alicia Vosburgh.

Vosburgh says most of her students are remote learning right now, but the school hopes to be back on an A/B plan soon. These upgrades are a way to welcome back the students who’ve been at home.

The next goal for the school is to paint the exterior and add school letters too.

