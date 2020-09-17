Washington’s Festival Park to be renamed after late Mayor Mac Hodges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Washington is honoring its late Mayor by renaming the popular ‘Festival Park’ on the city’s water front.

Washington’s City Council made the decision Monday night to rename the park ‘Mac Hodges Festival Park.’ Hodges was known to frequently walk around the city, chatting with business owners and customers. He also loved to walk along the water front to check in with people.

Mayor Mac Hodges passed away from COVID-19 complications in early August. Hodges had served as mayor of Washington since 2013