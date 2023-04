RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a ‘buzz’y day for a colony of honey bees in downtown Raleigh.

The hive was seen swarming the sidewalk outside of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

As a precaution, the sheriff’s office said they put up crime scene tape to keep pedestrians away from the area.

They shared a video of the bees, saying there’s no crime outside the sheriff’s office — just a swarm of honey bees.

