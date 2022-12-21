RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s the shortest day and longest night of the year on Wednesday.

Today is the winter solstice, which not only brings the day with the least amount of daylight in the year, but it also marks the beginning of winter.

On this day of the year, we only have 9 hours and 43 minutes of daylight.

CBS 17’s Wes Hohenstein explained that this is because the sun’s rays are directly over the Tropic of Capricorn in the southern hemisphere, and the North Pole is tilted its furthest away from the sun.

But after this point, the days will begin to have more sunlight.