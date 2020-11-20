WATCH: Meteor streaks across sky in Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Many people saw a meteor light up the night Thursday during a meteor shower.
The Leonid meteor shower peaked on Monday and continued throughout the week.
“The annual Leonids [meteor shower], caused by Earth passing harmlessly through the debris left by comet Tempel-Tuttle, peaks in the pre-dawn hours tomorrow,” the NASA Solar System account tweeted Monday.
The comet Tempel-Tuttle sweeps through the inner solar system every 33.3 years.
In 2019, the view of the shower was hindered for many by the light of the moon. This year, a thin, crescent moon was only 5% illuminated, making it easier to see the meteors. Below is a video of the 2019 display.