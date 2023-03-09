HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard Station at Hatteras Inlet in the Outer Banks rescued three people from a disabled boat on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard said on Tuesday morning, they were notified about a 25-foot disabled sailing vessel located three miles offshore from Avon with three people on board.

A CG47244 helicopter took off and made way toward the sailing vessel. Due to the increasing weather, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from the Coast Guard Station in Elizabeth City was called to assist, the Coast Guard said.

While on the scene, the surfman on board determined that towing the passengers south toward Hatteras would be difficult due to sea conditions.

The Coast Guard determined that the safest decision would be to evacuate the passengers via helicopter.

The CG47244 hovered above the boat as the rescue swimmer retrieved each person from the water one at a time and was hoisted onto the helicopter.

“A great coordination of assets to get the outcome we always want, the safety of lives at sea,” said the U.S. Coast Guard Station at Hatteras Inlet. “Bravo Zulu to all involved!”

Once the passengers were safely lifted, the helicopter left the scene and the CG47244 made its way around the diamond shoals and back to the station.