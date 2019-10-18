Boil water advisory issued for Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A boil water advisory has been issued for Surf City.
The advisory comes after a water main break was caused by a private contractor located off of Highway 210.
Stay with WNCT for more updates.
PREVIOUS:
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A water main break has caused an outage in the Surf City area, officials said.
According to the Town of Surf City Facebook page, the water main break was caused by a private contractor located off of Highway 210.
The water is expected to be low to no pressure for an estimated six hours, officials said.
Officials said there will be a boil water advisory issued through October 22.