Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Boil water advisory issued for Surf City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
surf city sign_1526506653011.JPG.jpg

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A boil water advisory has been issued for Surf City.

The advisory comes after a water main break was caused by a private contractor located off of Highway 210.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.

PREVIOUS:

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A water main break has caused an outage in the Surf City area, officials said.

According to the Town of Surf City Facebook page, the water main break was caused by a private contractor located off of Highway 210.

The water is expected to be low to no pressure for an estimated six hours, officials said.

Officials said there will be a boil water advisory issued through October 22.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV