Water outage planned for Pamlico County due to installation project

(WNCT) The water consumers of Pamlico County Water System will experience periods of low pressure and outage in the distribution system on Tuesday until 6:00 p.m. due to the installation of new water lines in conjunction with Neuse Road realignment projects.

The following areas are covered under the advisory:

Scott Town Road

Neuse Road from the intersection of Goose Creek Road to the intersection of Lee Landing Road

Lee Landing Road

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

It is encouraged to store water during this event.

The Pamlico County Water Department advises that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water.

Officials strongly urge the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible.

The advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.