Water service to be interrupted for some consumers in Pamlico Co. due to road relocation project

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that on September 4 water service will be interrupted to some water consumers in Pamlico County due to road relocation project.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. water service will be interrupted to water consumers located in the following areas:

Scott Town Road

Neuse Road from the intersection of Prescott Road to the intersection of Goose Creek Road.

NCDOT contractors will be performing waterline tie-ins related to the road relocation project in the New Bethlehem Church and Millpond curve vicinities.

The outage is expected to last from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., officials said.

Officials said that after water service is restored, customers in the affected areas will be under a low-pressure advisory until further notice.

Customers are encouraged to plan for the outage by storing or purchasing water.