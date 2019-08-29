Water service to be interrupted for some consumers in Pamlico Co. due to road relocation project

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bathroom-black-and-white-drops-67184_1537008671269_55537341_ver1.0_1280_720_1548861746248.jpg

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that on September 4 water service will be interrupted to some water consumers in Pamlico County due to road relocation project.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. water service will be interrupted to water consumers located in the following areas:

  • Scott Town Road
  • Neuse Road from the intersection of Prescott Road to the intersection of Goose Creek Road.

NCDOT contractors will be performing waterline tie-ins related to the road relocation project in the New Bethlehem Church and Millpond curve vicinities.

The outage is expected to last from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., officials said.

Officials said that after water service is restored, customers in the affected areas will be under a low-pressure advisory until further notice.

Customers are encouraged to plan for the outage by storing or purchasing water.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV