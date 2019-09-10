Wayne Community College offers new Risk Management and Insurance degree

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) – Wayne Community College students can now earn an associate’s degree in Risk Management and Insurance, in a new program at the college.



WCC officials said the Associate In Applied Science Degree in Risk Management and Insurance prepares students to work entry-level insurance jobs in insurance agencies, accounting firms, small businesses, banks, and other types of businesses.



Students who graduate from the program will also be ready to take insurance agent licensure examinations in areas such as property and casualty, life, accident, and health insurance.

According to WCC officials, the RMI program was started after local insurance agency professionals saw a need for more claims adjusters, insurance agents, and underwriters in the region.

Potential students who have questions about WCC’s new RMI program can learn more online, or by contacting WCC Business and Accounting Department Chair Erin LeGrand at 919-739-6880 or etlegrand@waynecc.edu.