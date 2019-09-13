Wayne County deputies looking for inmate that walked off detention center

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are looking for an inmate that walked off from the Wayne County Detention Center Friday morning.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday it was discovered during an inmate count around lunchtime that an inmate was who was working as a trustee was missing.

It was discovered through a video that at around 6:46 am the trustee walked off from the Wayne County Detention Center.

The inmate, 25-year-old Victor Ramón Castro, was last seen walking north on Ormond Drive in Goldsboro.

He was wearing a dark blue jail uniform when he left.

He is described as a Hispanic male with short black hair, approximately 5’03 and 135 lbs.

He has known ties to the area of Cambria Drive in Goldsboro, Darlene Drive in Dudley, J C Price Drive in Dudley, Brady Place in Goldsboro and Hack Drive in Dudley, Beaver Drive in Dudley and Mobile Circle in Dudley.

He was being held on misdemeanor traffic and resisting charges.

If anyone has any information on the location of this individual call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.