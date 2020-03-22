WCC Moves to Online Instruction, Sets Up Alternative Service Options

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT/WCC) – For some Wayne Community College students, learning will look very different when it resumes Monday, March 23. For others, it will be class as usual.

Close to 40 percent of WCC’s college-credit offerings were already online. As of March 23, all students will be experiencing alternative instruction methods as the college eliminates face-to-face course delivery.

The college had suspended instruction from March 16 through March 22, 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19. That week-long break gave instructors time to move classes online and communicate with their students about how their classes would proceed.

“I feel a calm among the faculty,” said Dr. Patty Pfeiffer, WCC vice president of academic and student services. “Instructors are being as creative as they can be. I really feel they are embracing the challenge.”

Getting students back into class was the first hurdle. Determining what form services will take was the next priority.

The college is still open but the public is asked to avoid coming to campus if possible.

“In most cases, business with the college can be conducted online or over the phone,” WCC Public Information Officer Tara Humphries emphasized. “That is the way we would prefer that everyone interact with us.”

When in-person interaction is necessary, the college is maintaining social distancing standards and appropriate sanitation practices.

Departments like Admissions and Records, Financial Aid, and Career and College Promise are available during regular business hours, all with virtual options.

Placement testing for admission is on hold at this point, except for testing for Allied Health programs.

To accommodate for disruption caused by COVID-19, the application deadlines for WCC Allied Health limited-admission programs have been extended to April 9 for Associate Degree Nursing and Dental Hygiene and May 7 for Medical Assisting, Medical Laboratory Technology, Pharmacy Technology, Dental Assisting, and Practical Nursing. More information is available at www.waynecc.edu/admissions/allied-health/.

Recognizing that some WCC students may not have access to a computer or internet service at their homes, the college’s Open Computer Lab will maintain normal hours. The room has been rearranged to accommodate just 10 students and a stringent cleaning regimen has been instituted.

The college library will also be open during its regular hours for those who need to use its computers or to access internet with their own devices. Students are encouraged to use the library’s online resources remotely rather than coming to the campus.

“Everything is fluid. As the situation changes, so do college operations and procedures. All of this may change tomorrow,” Humphries said. “Updates are posted daily on the college’s webpage (www.waynecc.edu) and notice of changes is emailed to students. Individuals can always call 919-739-5151 to check on how the services they need are being handled.”