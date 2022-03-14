FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCT) — The price of everyday items continues to rise.

Food banks across the country are seeing more and more people in need of food. Shirley Mitchell runs the food bank in Fountain. Mitchell said she’s seen an increase in customers and she doesn’t expect it to slow down anytime soon.

Remarkable Women: Former mayor continues dedication

“People, especially children, shouldn’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” said Mitchell.

Food insecurity is something many people in North Carolina battle. The need is growing, especially with the rising cost of food because of inflation.

“The need for families to maybe be able to shift some of their income to other areas, maybe rent, medicines,” said Mitchell. “They come where they can get some food.”

The price for groceries is up nearly 9% for the year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Fountain’s Food Bank is working to combat the problem.

“I’m used to our regular customers, but now we’re seeing a few different customers that are starting to come, so the numbers are increasing,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said she’s expecting demand to keep rising in the coming weeks.

“I see the numbers maybe even continuing to grow because of the need, because of families that are in need of more food and especially with prices going up,” she said.

While Mitchell normally caters to the people of Fountain, she’s also seeing people come from outside Pitt County for help.

“We don’t turn anyone away,” she said. “We try to assist you with other food sources in your area if we cannot be of help to you.”

Fountain’s Food Bank operates every first and third Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.