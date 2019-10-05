Live Now
‘We look out for our Neighbors’ Firefighters finish yard work for injured elderly man

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local family stopped by Fire Station 4 in Norfolk on Saturday to say, “Thank you.”

It was only earlier this week that they called 911 for help after their loved one was injured during yard work.

According to family, the elderly man was finishing up when his arm got tangled up in a bagger on his lawnmower.

Shortly after the 911 call, medics from Station 4 say arrived to find the man with a traumatic arm injury.

According to a Facebook post, they took the man to a local hospital while Engine 4 took care of the lawn!

The gentleman received a lot of stitches, but the family says he is recovering well.

When the family stopped by to show their gratitude, the team replied, “We look out for our Neighbors.”

